Pole vaulter Kendricks out of Games after positive COVID test

Two-time reigning world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks will not represent the United States in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist's father and co-coach, Scott Kendricks, confirmed the news local time Thursday in a post on Instagram:

"Today in Tokyo, officials informed Sam that his daily test for Cov 19 was positive, So he is out of the competition," Scott Kendricks said in the later-removed post. "He feels fine and has no symptoms. Love you son. See you soon. #rancho_olympia #polevaulting"

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee later corroborated, stating Kendricks had been transferred to a hotel for isolation, supported by team staff.

"Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed," the NOC said.

Kendricks' close contacts were immediately notified, according to USA Track and Field, which said it was "following the USOPC and TOCOG's guidance on next steps to ensure the safety of the remainder of our delegation, and to offer support to Sam."

An Oxford, Mississippi, native, 28-year-old Sam Kendricks is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a gold-medal contender.

Matt Ludwig, fourth at U.S. Trials, is the team's alternate in the event. It wasn't immediately clear he'd be able to successfully join them in Tokyo.

Men's pole vault qualifying begins Saturday morning in Japan, or 8:40 p.m. Friday ET.

