The Podium: Slopestyle course designer details Great Wall inspiration

Building a slopestyle course from scratch is not a task for everyone.

But for Dirk Scheumann, the lead designer and course builder for the 2022 Winter Olympics, creating snowboard and ski courses is like telling a story.

The slopestyle course was inspired by The Great Wall of China, and it has drawn rave reviews from viewers and athletes alike.

On The Podium’s episode from Day 1 of the Olympics, Scheumann talks about the process of making slopestyle courses, how he tries to stay ahead of the status quo in coming up with unique designs and the challenges of dealing with the extremely cold temperatures.

