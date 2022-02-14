The Podium: How 'the grab' can make or break a gold medal run

“The grab” is an important nuance of snowboarding or skiing. Successful grabs can make the difference on a podium, and slip-ups can prove costly.

In freestyle skiing events, a grab can increase the difficulty of a trick. In snowboard cross, it can make athletes more aerodynamic.

Day 9’s episode of The Podium starts with three American freeskiers – Nick Goepper , Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson – who describe the levels of complication and variation when it comes to different kinds of tricks. They also talk about what happens if they miss a grab and share instances when grabbing sharp skis lead to cut hands.