Podcast: Anastasija Zolotic, Connor Fields explain signals they listen for during competition

The Podium

On Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics, host Lauren Shehadi chats with two Olympic gold medalists: BMX racer Connor Fields and taekwondo champion Anastasija Zolotic. Both give in-depth explanations of the importance of the beeps that are used as signals in their respective sports.

Fields discusses how the BMX course at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo compares to the course in Rio on which he won an Olympic gold. He explains the origins of BMX, the qualities needed to become an elite racer and how racers can gain speed during a race. The two-time Olympian also tells Shehadi that he thinks BMX "is one of the most exciting racing sports in the Olympics" because there are no lanes and everyone on the starting line has a chance at gold.

Zolotic, the first American woman to win a gold in taekwondo, shares the story of her "surreal" Olympic experience and remembers the last time she competed in Japan. She adds that she hopes her medal will bring more attention to taekwondo in the U.S.

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/13fa26a7-ab0b-451e-86c1-44651ac01728