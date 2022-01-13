Peacock to simul-stream European Figure Skating Championships

Want to catch the best figure skaters from across Europe compete ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the European Figure Skating Championships? Just be sure to set your clocks, and get ready to wake up early! Watch the following live events on Peacock as they're simul-streamed on E! Network.

On Thursday, January 13th , the women’s short will air from 8 to 10 a.m. ET .

, the women’s short will air from . On Friday, January 14th , the men’s free will air from 1 to 3 p.m. ET .

, the men’s free will air from . On Saturday, January 15th, the women’s free will air from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET.

SEE MORE: Meet the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Olympic Team

Additionally, Peacock will EXCLUSIVELY stream other world feeds in their entirety:

Thursday, January 13th

Women's short program, 4:15 to 10 a.m. ET

Pairs free skate, 12 to 3 p.m. ET

Friday, January 14th

Rhythm dance, 5:20 to 10 a.m. ET

Men's free skate, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 15th

Free dance, 6:35 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET

Women's free skate, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

See international superstars like Russia’s Anna Scherbakova, Alexandra Trusova, and Kamila Valiyeva as they demonstrate their latest routines.