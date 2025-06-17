Youth artists capture Ozaukee County's beauty in annual 'plein air' contest

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Young artists are bringing Ozaukee County's beauty to life as part of an annual Youth Plein Air contest hosted by the Cedarburg Cultural Center.

Ten-year-old Noelle Crew and her sister Felicity are two of more than 100 participants in the contest, which has been held every Summer for more than two decades.

"Sometimes it can take days. Sometimes it can take 30 minutes," Noelle said of the painting process.

Courtesy of the Crew family Noelle Crew paints her submission for the 2025 edition of the Plein Air Contest.

Participants pick up their canvases at the Cultural Center, where they receive an official stamp before heading out to capture the beauty of the area. You don't need to be from Ozaukee County to participate, but kids are asked to paint a landscape from somewhere in the county.

Participants can use a variety of mediums, including watercolor paints, oil pastels and markers to complete their landscapes.

"I love being able to not have a screen to make me happy," Crew said.

Kerry Tharp from the Cedarburg Cultural Center says popular destinations for the young artists include the Rivoli Theater and Cedar Creek Park.

"It's just beautiful in this area, so for kids to be able to capture that, there's a lot right here. We don't need to go anywhere," Tharp said.

While the contest offers prizes including gift cards and ribbons, the Cultural Center sees a deeper value in the program. The organization also hosts a yearly contest for adults.

"We're always looking for ways to see things firsthand instead of looking at the screen," Tharp said.

The contest is accepting submissions until next Wednesday. After that, all of the artwork will be on display at the Cultural Center in time for events like the city's annual Strawberry Festival.

