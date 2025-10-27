TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — A woman was shot and severely injured in a domestic violence incident Friday afternoon in Grafton.

Grafton police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Lake Shore Road around 3:50 p.m. Oct. 24.

When they entered the home, officers heard a woman calling for help. As they approached, a man fired several shots, striking the woman, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Woman shot, severely injured in Grafton domestic violence incident

The man, a 53-year-old whom the sheriff’s office said lived at the home, was taken into custody and transported to the Ozaukee County Jail.

The woman, a 48-year-old, was seriously injured and transported by Flight for Life to a nearby hospital. She remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

No officers or deputies were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Charges for attempted first-degree homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety were forwarded to the district attorney’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the 53-year-old man; however, we are not naming him as he has not yet been formally charged.

