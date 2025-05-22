'Why we do what we do': Ozaukee nurses bond with 90-year-old cancer patient

MEQUON, Wis. — Two local nurses have formed a special bond with a 90-year-old cancer patient.
Herman Nolting was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. He has received several rounds of treatment at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon.
His family is no stranger to this hospital campus. Herman himself has been there for several procedures over the years, as had his late wife Karen, before her passing close to a decade ago.
"I couldn't say anything but good things about everybody," Nolting said. "They deserve somebody to give them credit for the good job they do."
When Herman walked in the door for his cancer treatment, he met Samantha Egerer and Whitney Brueggemann, two of the hospital's nurse navigators who instantly remembered him.
"Before I saw him, I said, 'I know that voice,'" Egerer said. "I remember Herman being there 24/7 for Karen, talking to the nurses."
This hospital has five nurse navigators who work with many cancer patients like Herman. He is one of the most memorable, with his quick wit and love of the outdoors, rodeos and trap shooting.
"He's one of the reasons why we do what we do," Brueggemann said. "You're there through some of the most difficult times of their life — It's just very rewarding to see them through the entire treatment."
Herman is now considered in "survivorship." He still goes to appointments frequently to make sure his cancer doesn't worsen.
