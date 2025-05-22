MEQUON, Wis. — Two local nurses have formed a special bond with a 90-year-old cancer patient.

Herman Nolting was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. He has received several rounds of treatment at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Herman Nolting

His family is no stranger to this hospital campus. Herman himself has been there for several procedures over the years, as had his late wife Karen, before her passing close to a decade ago.

"I couldn't say anything but good things about everybody," Nolting said. "They deserve somebody to give them credit for the good job they do."

Courtesy of the Nolting family Herman Nolting and his late wife Karen

When Herman walked in the door for his cancer treatment, he met Samantha Egerer and Whitney Brueggemann, two of the hospital's nurse navigators who instantly remembered him.

"Before I saw him, I said, 'I know that voice,'" Egerer said. "I remember Herman being there 24/7 for Karen, talking to the nurses."

Watch: Ozaukee nurses bond with 90-year-old cancer patient

'Why we do what we do': Ozaukee nurses bond with 90-year-old cancer patient

This hospital has five nurse navigators who work with many cancer patients like Herman. He is one of the most memorable, with his quick wit and love of the outdoors, rodeos and trap shooting.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Herman Nolting with nurse navigators Samantha Egerer and Whitney Brueggemann

"He's one of the reasons why we do what we do," Brueggemann said. "You're there through some of the most difficult times of their life — It's just very rewarding to see them through the entire treatment."

Herman is now considered in "survivorship." He still goes to appointments frequently to make sure his cancer doesn't worsen.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip