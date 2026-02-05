West Bend man killed after crashing into school bus in Ozaukee County

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A 57-year-old West Bend man was killed Thursday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving struck a school bus head-on in Ozaukee County. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 1:18 p.m. Based on witness statements, deputies determined that a pickup truck driven by the West Bend man was traveling southbound on CTH I, north of Cedar Creek Road, in Cedarburg, when it began to drift over the center line, striking the bus that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the bus, a 71-year-old woman from Saukville, only sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The West Bend man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of CTH I between Pleasant Valley Road and Cedar Creek Road will remain closed for several hours while a crash reconstruction is conducted.

