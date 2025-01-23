'We’re just so taken back': Some parents shocked over charges against former Ozaukee Co. teacher

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Some parents at Christ Alone Lutheran School are reeling from serious allegations against former teacher and athletic director Daniel Rick.

Kristen Zetley-Witt, a parent of a student at the school, expressed her disbelief, saying, “We’re just so taken back, and nobody knows how to feel.”

Zetley-Witt is still grappling with the news that Rick, who previously taught her child, could face jail time for inappropriate contact with students.

She told TMJ4 that other parents she had spoken with at the school were surprised by the news.

Read More: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/former-teacher-at-thiensville-lutheran-school-charged-with-child-enticement-accused-of-inappropriate-contact

“I never got that feeling from Dan,” she said. “He was just very blunt and straightforward, and he never came off that way.”

However, court documents indicate that the 36-year-old Rick was reported to the Thiensville Police Department by Child Protective Services last November.

The report detailed inappropriate behavior involving a male student. Just two days later, Rick resigned from his position at the school.

Investigators allege that Rick engaged in troubling conduct with students, including having one boy sit on his lap, touching the student’s stomach, and kissing the child on the top of the head.

Ozaukee Jail

Reports suggest he exhibited similar behavior with other boys, including an incident in January where he allegedly pulled a boy's pants down in the classroom and another instance where he kissed a student on the cheek, with the student reciprocating. Rick denied initiating this kiss.

Attempts to contact Rick for comment were unsuccessful, as no one answered at his home.

In a statement shared with TMJ4 and sent to families, Christ Alone Lutheran emphasized that student safety is their top priority and noted that no additional information could be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Zetley-Witt hopes for the best, stating, “I want to give him a chance and pray that it’s not true. If something truly did happen, he needs to do his time and get the help he needs.”

If convicted, Rick could face up to 28.5 years in prison.

Christ Alone Lutheran School Full Statement:

Dear Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran School Families, Student safety is a top priority for us at Christ Alone Lutheran School. In working with law enforcement, we have been informed and want to inform you that Mr. Rick has been charged with criminal conduct. We understand this information raises concerns. Since criminal charges are now pending, no additional information can be released at this time. If you have any information relevant to this investigation or have concerns for your child, please contact the law enforcement officer listed below. Law enforcement advises that you please do not ask your children any specific questions regarding the above information. Law enforcement can help with how to approach the topic with your child, prepare you for reacting appropriately to their responses, and explain the process if necessary.

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Karsen Frame (262) 284-8462 kframe@ozaukeecounty.gov

We ask for your prayers on behalf of everyone who is hurting because of this turn of events. We commend everything into the hands of Him who assured us, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." (Jn 14:27)

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip