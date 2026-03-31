'We feel betrayed': Mequon family returns after years living out of state to home trashed by squatters

MEQUON, Wis. — A Mequon family returned to their home after living out of state for a couple of years to find it ransacked to the tune of $30,000 in damages.

Beth and Mark Stay, who have five children, have been couch surfing while they wait for a decision from their insurance company.

"They had to pull out all the cabinetry because of burst pipes," Mark Stay said. "We don't have an oven, sink or dishwasher to use right now."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mark Stay

The family contracted Real Property Management when they initially moved to Arizona, purchasing landlord insurance as well. While away, they started hearing from neighbors about issues with the new tenant, including trash buildup and later squatters who refused to leave even after being evicted.

Watch: Mequon family returns after years living out of state to home trashed by squatters

Family returns to ransacked home

"It was three dumpsters full of garbage that had to be removed," Beth Stay said. "Just the lack of care for your space. That's just been heartbreaking."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Beth Stay

"We hired this company in good faith, that they would take care of our home as if it were their own. We feel betrayed. We feel like there was a breach of trust," Mark Stay said.

The family hopes sharing their story will serve as a cautionary tale for others.

"The hope would be that it doesn't happen to other families. You don't realize how vulnerable you are as a family. We thought we did all the right things," Beth Stay said.

A spokesperson for Real Property Management said the company is committed to addressing the family's concerns directly, but handled the situation appropriately and by the law.

"In this case, the damage involved events that are typically addressed through appropriate insurance coverage(s), as they are not preventable through standard property management practices and extended well beyond a tenant placement or oversight scenario," the spokesperson said in part.

First and foremost, we sincerely empathize with the Stay family. Situations involving significant property damage are difficult for any rental property owner, and we understand how stressful and emotional that process can be.



I was personally involved in this situation from near start to finish. This tenancy involved a complex and evolving dispute between immediate family members, including the originally placed tenant and their children. These circumstances introduced challenges that extended well beyond a typical tenancy, particular as it related to how we’re able to address. This was not a simple unauthorized occupant scenario, to say the least.



Still, throughout this time, our team worked diligently to manage the situation in accordance with Wisconsin law and the terms of the lease agreement, while also providing guidance and recommendations to the property owner at multiple points. This included successfully collecting all rent due during the lease term and acting promptly to help navigate what became a highly complex repossession/eviction process.



It is important to note that property management companies operate within defined legal and contractual boundaries. While we take proactive steps to protect our clients’ interests, there are circumstances; such as unauthorized occupants, unexpected actions by tenants or their guests, and unforeseen property damage, that fall outside of our direct control. In this case, the damage involved events that are typically addressed through appropriate insurance coverage(s), as they are not preventable through standard property management practices and extended well beyond a tenant placement or oversight scenario.



That said, we take concerns about communication very seriously. It is disappointing to hear that the client feels they were not adequately listened to, and I am committed to addressing that directly. I will be reaching out to better understand their experience and ensure their concerns are fully heard.



Our goal is always to provide professional, responsive, and compliant management services while supporting property owners through challenging situations. We remain committed to that standard and believe this situation was handled appropriately given the circumstances. Spokesperson for Real Property Management Greater Milwaukee Suburbs

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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