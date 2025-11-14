Three construction workers injured in Grafton partial structure collapse, one rescued from debris

TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — Three construction workers were injured when a storage condominium unit under construction partially collapsed in the Town of Grafton on Friday, with one worker becoming trapped under debris.

The workers were securing wooden roof trusses when the north wall bowed and the roof partially collapsed, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse caused three workers who had been on the roof to fall approximately 16 feet.

Watch: Three construction workers injured in Grafton partial structure collapse

Three construction workers injured in Grafton partial structure collapse

One worker became trapped under debris and had to be freed after the Ozaukee Central Fire Department cut through the trusses. All three workers were transported to the hospital, but none were seriously injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the collapse at the construction site, located in the 300 block of N. Port Washington Road, remains under investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the Town of Grafton residential and commercial building inspectors, along with OSHA representatives, have inspected the construction site.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip