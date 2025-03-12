'They come from all over': Volunteers preserve Ozaukee's Luxembourg roots

BELGIUM, Wis. — A small community center in Ozaukee County has become one of the primary links between the United States and the country of Luxembourg.

Over the last two decades, the Luxembourg American Cultural Society (LACS) in Belgium has helped hundreds of expats, immigrants and their descendants living in America.

The Center provides a variety of services to members. It maintains one of the largest collections of Luxembourgish-American genealogy records, dating back 150 years. The Center also acts as a liaison and advocate for Americans across the region seeking to move to Luxembourg or gain dual citizenship.

Angeline Desotelle is a volunteer at the Center. Angie's family is from Luxembourg, and her ancestors have lived in Ozaukee County for generations. She is currently tasked with maintaining the genealogy library and ensuring it is kept up to date for anyone in need.

"They come from all over," Desotelle said. "You might find them from Texas, Mexico, and California coming to us."

The government of Luxembourg allows American citizens to gain dual citizenship, provided they can prove their lineage back to Luxembourg. Volunteers like Desotelle and Michele Weiland are responsible for helping find the necessary information.

"If we don't know where we came from, we don't know who we are," Weiland said. "It's like treasure hunting... I found you, and you will be remembered."

Both Angie and Michele received their dual citizenship several years ago. Their mission is to help others do the same.

Luxembourg, officially The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is one of the smallest countries in mainland Europe, with a current population shy of 672,050, according to European Union data. Many families who immigrated to the United States in the 1800s settled in present-day Belgium, before gradually spreading out over time.

The LACS hosts a variety of community events each year, including Luxembourg Fest in August.

