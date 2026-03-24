GRAFTON, Wis. — A historic 19th-century homestead in Grafton is being demolished to make way for a new Culver's and a car wash.

The former Ahlers farm was one of the first buildings in what gradually became Grafton's south business district. The property has sat empty for years, but the village approved a redevelopment plan last year that will relocate Grafton's current Culver's from down the street to the site.

Watch: 'The last holdout' Neighbors react as historic Grafton homestead is demolished for new Culver's, car wash

New Culver's to replace historic home

Neighbors Erik and Sherri Sanstad visit the area often to shop. Like many, they were unaware that the house was hidden behind the trees that had recently been cut down.

"That's sad seeing the trees go," Erik Sanstad said. "It is sad to see something 100-plus years old go, but on the other hand, it is kind of like the last holdout."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Erik and Sherri Sanstad

Tom Krueger, president of the Grafton Area Historical Society, was friends with Bob Ahlers. Ahlers was a third-generation farmer and the home's final resident until 2010.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Tom Krueger

"I always enjoyed talking to him and listening to him," Krueger said. "I think he would just kind of shrug and... would recognize this is the way things are."

The Ahlers property once included the land where a nearby McDonald's now sits, as well as a Native American spirit rock that is now located in Lime Kiln Park.

Attention has now turned to saving the history inside the home. A 1915 painting of the area's old factory will soon adorn the wall of a local coffee shop. Just last weekend, Krueger found an aerial map that is several decades old.

"Hopefully, (this helps people) embrace the history of the area and some of the things that went on here long ago," Krueger said.

Some neighbors hope the Culver's relocation up the street will lessen traffic on busy evenings.

"Getting into Culver's is kind of hard on a good day," Sherri Sanstad said.

Culver's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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