The hidden 13.5 foot skate ramp inside a Grafton barn

GRAFTON — An unlikely group of people has been taking over one Wisconsin farm a few times every month. They're flying high and risking it all.

From the outside, it looks like any regular red barn you've seen from the side of the road. But inside, you won't find bales of hay, livestock, or farm equipment. Instead, it's skateboarders riding on one of the largest ramps in Wisconsin. It's called the Midwest Vert Ramp. It's 13.5 feet tall.

“So my son Lief is a skater and we would travel a couple times a year to find vert ramps or to vert competitions and the closest one is at least 6 hours away," Jay Trasser, the owner of Midwest Vert Ramp said.

So instead of driving all around the country, Trasser decided to build a vert ramp in Grafton. Construction started in June 2023 and finished in February 2024.

“This gives people a chance to practice and become those X Games athletes. Those Olympic Athletes," Trasser said.

The Paris Olympics will be the second time skateboarding has been featured. However, vert skating, which is riding on large ramps like this, isn’t included. There’s hope to see it in the next games.

“Honestly I really like the feeling of just flying. I’ve always really liked the feeling of getting as high as I can. I get an adrenaline rush from it," Jay's son, Lief Trasser, said.

Lief Trasser, 18, hopes to turn pro in the next few years.

"It gives me a really good place to practice. That’s nowhere else in the vicinity that’s not a 6-hour drive," he said.

That's how Bobby Merkt, 12, feels. He has the same goals, so having a ramp this close to him is a big deal.

“It’s really cool. It’s a gift for Wisconsin for sure. It’s so cool," Merkt said.

There's a famous skater that also thinks this ramp is pretty cool, Tony Hawk. He dropped by with his crew in April to skate.

“Within two months of it being accessible and rideable having pro skaters show up was ridiculous. That was fantastic," Jay Trasser said.

There aren't many public vert ramps like this in the country, especially not ones this tall either. There is a suggested $20 donation to ride. Follow Midwest Vert Ram on Facebook and Instagram for updates when it's open. Dates fluctuate depending on staffing.

"It's almost an acre and a half. If people want to come and camp for the weekend or whatever they're welcome to do that. Gives them a place to stay," Trasser said.

Hopefully, this big red barn can be where more pros come to skate and where future pros are born.

