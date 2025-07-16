SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Port Washington-Saukville School District has purchased land in Saukville to build a new elementary school, bringing mixed reactions from nearby residents.

Earlier this month, the district spent about $552,000 for approximately 10 acres of land at 2803 Orchard Lane, which is at the end of Bucktrout Street, according to the Ozaukee Recorder of Deeds.

Saukville parents express excitement, concern over plans to build new elementary school in their neighborhood

Dan Kesner is the father of two young kids who will soon be elementary school age. He lives just a few blocks from the new school site and initially had concerns about the development.

"My first thought was I'm gonna put my house up for sale," Kesner said. "The thought of the cars flying up and down the road, the school buses. You never know when the kids are going to chase the ball across the street."

Despite these concerns, Kesner ultimately supported the project, recognizing the need for updated educational facilities.

"I did vote for the referendum because I know there's a need for more space — It would be nice that I can walk my kids to school," Kesner said.

In April, voters comfortably passed a $60 million referendum that will primarily fund the replacement of the current elementary school, which was built in 1955.

Jessica Morgan, another neighbor whose children have already moved on to middle and high school, also supports the new development.

"[It would be good] to have new facility that is state of the art, that will have more space, that will give kids the physical environment where they learn the best," Morgan said.

District leaders said in a recent board meeting the new location will provide a picturesque learning environment overlooking the surrounding nature.

The timeline for construction and the school's opening date have not yet been announced.

