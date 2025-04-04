Saukville disabled, homebound neighbors benefit from growing food delivery service

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Disabled and elderly neighbors across Ozaukee County are benefiting from a growing food delivery service.

The Ozaukee Food Alliance started this fully volunteer program a few years back. The goal is to deliver fresh grocery essentials and household items to those who wouldn't otherwise be able to get to the pantry to shop in person.

Tom Caravella helped get the program off the ground. He is responsible for making sure each bag is packed correctly, according to each resident's preferences and needs.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Tom Caravella with the Ozaukee Food Alliance

"Our own clients tell us we're doing things that no one else in the area is doing," Caravella said. "We have a connection with our clients. It's not just, 'here's your food. Thank you. See you next week.'"

Pat Fairchild volunteers to drive food to neighbors as part of the delivery program. She views the work as a calling.

"This country is wealthy enough that there should be nobody who has to deal with not having enough food," Fairchild said. "At some point, I might need this help. So a little bit of paying it forward."

Through her deliveries, Pat struck up a friendship with fellow Saukville resident Judi Darling. One of Darling's hobbies is cooking, and the deliveries from Fairchild help her make delicious meals.

"I'm basically home-bound being on oxygen 24/7," Darling said. "I don't get out very much except for doctor's appointments, and this helps me out a great deal."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Pat Fairchild (left) delivers food to fellow Saukville residents like Judi Darling (right) every other week.

The Alliance is happy to deliver food to anyone with a short-term disability. Click here for more information.

