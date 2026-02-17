Recall petition against Port Washington mayor falls short of signatures

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A petition to recall Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke fell short of the required signatures, the city said.
Sebastian Elischer, a Port Washington resident, filed the recall paperwork in December on behalf of Great Lakes Neighbors United, a group opposing a $15 billion data center campus being built north of the city's downtown.
About 1,600 signatures — equal to 25 percent of ballots cast in the 2022 election — were needed for the recall to proceed. Monday was the deadline to turn in signatures.
In a Facebook post, the City of Port Washington said, “Initial review indicates that the petition is several hundred signatures short of the number required to initiate a mayoral recall election.”
The city clerk must still review the petition.
