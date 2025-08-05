Rabbi explains why Cedarburg's Jewish Discovery Center is moving to new location on Washington Avenue

CEDARBURG, Wis. — The Jewish Discovery Center in Cedarburg is moving to a new, larger location on Washington Avenue, providing more space and visibility for the growing community hub.

Rabbi Moshe Luchins, who oversees the center, says the move is necessary to provide more space for events. The new facility features larger rooms and a patio, ideal for monthly Shabbat dinners.

"Everyone cycles through this place. You'll have about 30 seconds to walk through because you can't fit everyone in," Luchins said of the crowd during holidays. "We certainly need a bigger space to entertain more people, to engage with more people," Luchins said.

The Jewish Discovery Center has been serving tourists and locals for three years in Cedarburg. The current location on Columbia Road is itself a satellite location of Mequon's Peltz Center for Jewish Life.

The new location is just a few blocks away on Washington Avenue, and it will provide the additional space they've been seeking.

Benny Gustafson, a Cedarburg firefighter who visits the center often, is excited about the expansion.

"[It's] really cool that there's a Jewish presence in Cedarburg," Gustafson said. "You don't always expect there to be when you go to a small town like this. And it's just a really welcoming thing."

"It's a small community, but we are hoping and continue to bring everyone together," Luchins said.

The new Jewish Discovery Center location is expected to open this fall.

