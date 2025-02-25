Proposed street closure for chamber dinner gets lukewarm reception from Cedarburg businesses

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg business owners are split over a proposal to close down a part of the city's Downtown for a dinner event near City Hall this autumn.

The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Cedarburg Foundation are proposing to close down a two block stretch of Washington Avenue in order to host an anniversary dinner this Fall.

The two organizations brought the proposal to the Common Council, asking to close down the street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 27.

Some businesses in the area are asking for the plans to be reconsidered. They worry about a serious drop in business for two weekends in a row, since the event would take place the week after the city's annual Wine and Harvest festival.

Heather Latz owns Rachel's Roses, a flower shop just a half block from the street closure. She says the business would have to close for the day if the event is not moved somewhere else.

"I think it's kind of a foolish idea to have dinner on Main Street," Latz said. "They should have it in the park... (My) customers wouldn't have any place to park."

TMJ4 Heather Latz, Owner, Rachel’s Roses

The city notified businesses in the direct line of the closure, according to council documents. But other businesses near the closure area told TMJ4 News they hadn't also received such notices.

Other business owners suggested the event be hosted on the front lawn of City Hall or at nearby public parking lots.

Java House co-owner Emily Trader is okay with the proposal. She says increased foot traffic from festivals can be good for business.

"Business will come," Trader said. "If people learn you're a team player, you'll get the business that way too."

TMJ4 Emily Trader, Co-Owner, The Java House

It is the chamber's 80th anniversary and the foundation's 25th anniversary. In a statement sent to TMJ4 News, Chamber President Maggie Dobson said all parties are working toward a compromise.

"Our intent with the Cedarburg Supper is to celebrate the chamber’s 80th anniversary on the evening of Saturday, September 27," Dobson said. "At the chamber, one of our priorities is to support a vibrant business environment for our members. When a few of them expressed concerns, we began looking at other ways to make our celebration happen without losing the high-impact plans we had. This is still a work in progress, and we’re doing our best to make it a fun and successful evening for all involved."

The council did not take any action on the item at its February 10 meeting. It was not on the agenda at Monday night's meeting.

