Port Washington is turning previously blank walls into vibrant murals that celebrate the city's rich history and create new community gathering spaces.

It's part of a three-year initiative by the nonprofit "Paint on Port," which has been working with the city to transform public spaces through art.

James Barany is in the process of painting the city's latest mural on a massive retaining wall beneath the city's historic 1860 Light Station. Although he is not from Port Washington himself, Barany has friends who live nearby.

"Fishing and canoeing as a young child—I know my dad brought us down to this port," Barany said. "Everyone is connected to the story [of the city] somehow."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News James Barany

Barany's mural will span 126 feet and reach about 12 feet high at its tallest point. It will feature images of Native Americans, settlers, and shipwrecks.

In pursuit of the city's initial directive to become an arts destination, Paint on Port has raised funds to commission around a dozen murals. This is the third and final year of the project.

Mural art provided by james Barany A partial mock-up of James Barany's mural superimposed on top of the blank retaining wall.

"We went to the city and asked if we could use these walls and kind of give them back to the community," Paint on Port Project Manager Eileen Grace said. "To bring people together. To open up conversations. To talk about what they like and don't like."

The artwork appears on Main Street buildings, along sidewalks and in hidden spots behind restaurants. Each is painted by a different artist, who hail from near and far.

Watch: Port Washington transforms walls into murals celebrating city's maritime history

Port Washington transforms walls into murals celebrating city's maritime history

For Barany, the opportunity to create something that could last for decades and be enjoyed by thousands of visitors is meaningful. The mural will be complete in about two weeks' time. He is also a professor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

"I find it a great privilege and honor," Barany said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip