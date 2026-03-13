Residents and crews in Ozaukee County are bracing for a combination of strong winds, ice and snow as severe weather moves through the area.

Damage was reported across the county Friday afternoon. Trees and power lines are down in Port Washington and near Cedarburg's Covered Bridge County Park, while traffic lights and power are out at Grafton Commons, one of the busiest intersections in the county. Wind also ripped the roof off stables in Mequon.

Snow totals are expected to be higher farther north of Milwaukee. Belgium resident Julie Roller said she expects ice to be the bigger challenge.

Watch: Ozaukee neighbors fight Friday winds ahead of weekend snow, ice storm

Ozaukee neighbors fight Friday winds ahead of weekend snow, ice storm

"I'm kind of thinking we're not going to get all that snow, so just dealing with the ice," Roller said. "It will be interesting. It always is," Roller said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Julie Roller

Roller, a first responder who commutes to Sheboygan, said she is not deterred by the conditions.

"We have heavy vehicles that handle well," Roller said.

Lawn and snow removal crews are already responding. Sam Bretzel with Grafton's Sande Lawn Service said getting ahead of the storm is the priority.

"We make sure that we're out before anyone else, so we can get some salt down," Bretzel said. "You never know what the weather is gonna bring, so you just gotta keep the news on and watch out," Bretzel said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sam Bretzel

The Ozaukee Highway Department says crews cannot pre-treat roads as they normally would because rain and wind would wash the treatment away.

Construction at the Port Washington Data Center is also being affected. The developer Vantage Data Centers says they are prepared to pause work for a shift to clear snow and ice from work areas, if necessary, due to weather conditions.

"At Vantage Data Centers, the safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority, and we are monitoring the latest weather forecasts closely to stay ahead of any potential challenges," a spokesperson said.

For TMJ4's latest forecast, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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