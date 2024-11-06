Ozaukee County voters open up about issues important to them on Election Day

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — One by one voters in Cedarburg moved through the city's polling place fairly quickly Tuesday.

Unity was among the issues most important to voters who talked with TMJ4 News outside of polling sites on Election Day.

"I really would like more inclusion. I'd like to see that we're not dividing the country," Kim Quirk said.

Beth Rusher and her boyfriend Aracelio Caban spoke about why reproductive rights are close to their heart.

"I had to have a termination for medical reasons back in 2019. So women's rights and reproductive rights is a huge issue for me. I would've not been around. I would've been dead if the legislation would've been as it is right now," Rusher explained.

"I don't want my daughter to have to go through all that," Caban added.

Over at Mequon City Hall, most of the voters at this precinct voted early.

Gislaine Tsemo voted absentee and said the issue at the top of her mind is addressing violence and gun control, as well as, the economy.

"Something has to be done. We are tired of seeing school shootings and stuff nobody wants to change anything so this is very very important to me. I have children I may have grandchildren. I want them to be safe," Tsemo said.

Even after suffering a rough fall, Kim Paul Petersen came out to vote with his wife Beata.

"What kind of person is in the presidency and that's a big issue for us. We want a person with moral character and clear thinking, and will listen to both sides to get the best advice to govern," Petersen stated.

April and Juron Wallace told TMJ4 that when they vote they think about future generations.

"Not just our children, but every other family as well," April said.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Wisconsin.

