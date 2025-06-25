MEQUON, Wis. — An Ozaukee County judge and his daughter are making their way home from Israel after getting stuck in the country because of the war between Israel and Iran.

Judge Adam Gerol would normally be presiding over cases at the Ozaukee County Courthouse. Instead, he and his daughter Kayla are in Jordan, in transit home from Israel, according to his wife.

Courtesy of the Gerol family Ozaukee County Judge Adam Gerol and his daughter Kayla take shelter in a bunker during their prolonged trip to Israel.

The two were there volunteering when hostilities broke out earlier this month. They have spent the last few weeks in and out of bunkers after the trip was upended by the conflict. They finally were able to leave the country Tuesday morning, after the two countries signed a ceasefire agreement.

Judge Gerol and his family regularly attend services at the Peltz Center for Jewish Life in Mequon. Their Rabbi, Dov Lisker, tells TMJ4 News he has been receiving videos and messages from people like Gerol, who have been affected by the conflict.

"[Here is a] home that was rocked by one of the rockets," Lisker said, describing footage shared by community members.

Watch: Ozaukee County judge, daughter making their way home from Israel after war stranded them

When war broke out between Israel and Iran earlier this month, Lisker immediately reached out to community members he knew were in the region.

"One of the first people I messaged was Judge Gerol and his wife," Lisker said. "[But] it wasn't just Judge Gerol. Other community members that I knew were there volunteering, (and) some friends from across the country."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Rabbi Dov Lisker

The Ozaukee County Circuit Court Clerk says that other judges have helped cover Gerol's duties during his absence. They hope to see him back on the bench by Monday and wish him a safe return.

"He said he still had a smile on his face, and he was hopeful," Lisker said. "I couldn't think of a greater person with more character and strength to be able to stand up for himself, for his family, his community, and his people, especially in their time of need."

