'Order up!' Port Washington supper club headed to NFL Draft

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A local supper club will represent the Milwaukee area restaurant community in Green Bay next month.

The Moonlight Tavern in Port Washington is one of 20 supper clubs from across the state chosen to take part in the NFL's "Taste of the NFL Draft"charity event.

Husband and wife Anders Dowd and Ashley Heun have owned the tavern since last year. They revamped the menu to include all of the supper club favorites while also adding a few twists, like a rotating assortment of flavored deviled eggs.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Ashley Heun and Anders Dowd

"The difference for me [between] supper clubs and fine dining is it's more of a home-style meal, not fancy."

Next month, the pair will travel up I-43 to Green Bay to serve their signature parmesan-crusted salmon at the event. The event takes place April 23, the night before the Draft begins.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The Moonlight Tavern's Parmesan-crusted salmon

The event is a fundraiser for GENYOUth, an organization working to end childhood hunger.

"Hopefully they sell out the tickets and raise as much money as they can to kinda help kids here in the state," Dowd said.

The Moonlight Tavern is located inside the historic 1902 Port Hotel building at 101 E. Main St. in Port Washington.

