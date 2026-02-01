Nobody injured, home a complete loss after a residential structure fire Saturday in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Nobody is injured, but a home is a complete loss after a fire on Saturday in Cedarburg.

According to a release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residential structure fire around 10:39 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 500 block of Beechwood Dr. in Cedarburg.

The Cedarburg Police Department was the first agency on scene and attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

The release adds that multiple fire departments also responded to the scene, and with their assistance, the fire was ultimately knocked down and extinguished.

Everyone inside of the house evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

However, the sheriff's office says the home was a total loss due to the fire.

The release from the sheriff's office adds that the preliminary investigation shows the fire originated in the chimney and does not appear to be suspicious.

