Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsOzaukee County

Actions

Nobody injured, home a complete loss after a residential structure fire Saturday in Cedarburg

fire
TMJ4
fire
Posted

CEDARBURG — Nobody is injured, but a home is a complete loss after a fire on Saturday in Cedarburg.

According to a release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residential structure fire around 10:39 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 500 block of Beechwood Dr. in Cedarburg.

The Cedarburg Police Department was the first agency on scene and attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

The release adds that multiple fire departments also responded to the scene, and with their assistance, the fire was ultimately knocked down and extinguished.

Everyone inside of the house evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

However, the sheriff's office says the home was a total loss due to the fire.

The release from the sheriff's office adds that the preliminary investigation shows the fire originated in the chimney and does not appear to be suspicious.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Gaul Redo.png

Meet your Ozaukee County reporter: Alex Gaul