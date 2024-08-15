SAUKVILLE — Sometimes a walk outside, taking in the fresh air is all you need to enjoy the day.

KC Butz and Joslin Dolan are both residents with Balance Inc., a non-profit organization supporting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ozaukee County.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Balance Inc. helps foster connection through the power of walking.

"We have eight adult family homes and adult day programs, supported living, and supportive children’s programs," said Alyse Sandol, Director of Programs For Balance Inc.

For more than three decades Balance has helped adults and children with programs that help enrich the health and wellness of their clients—from outdoor activities, to adult day programs, to residential programs and more.

"We really pride ourselves on a very comprehensive program and making sure residents stay active, have fun, and are able to do things that they want to do, whether that's yoga, dance, or cooking classes," said Sandol.

And that’s how this walk started, as a way to incorporate more exercise into the resident's daily lives.

"In our care review with guardians and residents, the number one thing that comes up is wanting to add more movement into the residents' day in the evening and on the weekends," said Sandol.

Watch: Fostering friendships through the power of walking.

Movement Mentors: How non-profit Balance Inc uses walks to foster connections

This is part of a new volunteer program called Movement Mentors. Once a week, a volunteer walks with residents in their adult living program around the block. Grace Hall and her dog Leo started as volunteers a few months ago.

"I was looking for ways to get involved and meet new people. This was a really fun opportunity to get outside, bring my dog, and make new friends," said Hall.

The volunteer and residents enjoy a light stroll, but along the way, they have meaningful conversations and residents said the walk is something that brightens their day.

"I find that even if I had a bad day, a short walk will get me into a better mood," said KC a resident with Balance.

Although the idea is simple, residents said the impact from Balance and the walks are long-lasting. The exercise proves that sometimes all it takes are a few steps with a friend to make a world of difference.

"very important it’s ( Balance Inc.) been there for me during probably some of the tough times of my life," said KC.

Since balance is a non-profit, they are always looking for volunteers and support.

On October 3rd Balance Inc. is hosting a gala fundraiser, and event that helps fund accessibility improvements to Balance's residential homes and helps keep their program going.

For more information, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip