Mequon veteran remembers the fallen through service at local American Legion post

MEQUON, Wis. — A local veteran is continuing his life of service to his country by educating the next generation about the sacrifices made for their freedom.

Memorial Day is often a time of reflection for veteran Joe Leone. He served active duty in Germany in the 1980s, during the Cold War. And while he got to make the trip home, he knows many throughout the country's history did not.

"It is our time to reflect and be thankful for the people that made those sacrifices," Leone said.

Courtesy of the Leone family Joe Leone and his mother Beverly

Nowadays, Leone has again made the choice to serve his community. He runs recruitment at his local American Legion post in Mequon.

He spent this Memorial Day with his family and friends, making sure the next generation together, recognizes their similarities over their differences, and never forgets those heroes who did pay the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s up to us to mentor them," Leone said. “If we want them to be great, we help them. If we want them to fail, we turn our backs.”

It is one of many ways people across Southeast Wisconsin spent this important and reverent holiday. From Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee to Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha, people gathered together to remember our nation's heroes.

"Just cannot say enough, thank you and to honor and pay the due respect to our veterans in our area and of course across the nation," Kristin Paxton said.

