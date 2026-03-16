MEQUON, Wis. — Residents in a Mequon neighborhood went without power and heat for days after Friday's winds knocked out service to about 200 customers.

Power was restored to the neighborhood around 3 p.m. Monday, according to We Energies live outage map. Neighbors say specialized crews and equipment were needed to clear fallen trees outside the trimming zone.

Watch: Mequon neighbors' power restored Monday after last Friday's heavy winds

Ozaukee neighbors without power for days

Darrell Laux, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said power was intermittent starting Friday. His family used a generator while waiting for crews to restore service.

"It's been off and on, and then Saturday, [the power] went off for good," Laux said. "Those old ash trees aren't holding up now."

Laux spent the morning using his snowblower to clear his driveway of several inches of snowfall that fell Sunday night into Monday.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Darrell Laux

Neighbor Keith Webb, who moved to the area last year from the East Coast, did not have a generator. He said his thermostat had been dropping since Sunday morning.

"One of the first neighbors I met, first thing out of his mouth was you're gonna need to get a generator, and now I know why," Webb said. "We've been talking to a few of the neighbors. Make sure everybody has what they need," Webb said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Keith Webb

"It's just Winter in Wisconsin!" Laux said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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