Man arrested after car crash following domestic dispute Friday in parking lot near River Club of Mequon

MEQUON — The Mequon Police Department says one man was arrested early Saturday morning following a domestic dispute and car crash on Friday night in a parking lot near the River Club of Mequon.

According to a release from the department, it responded to a report of a disturbance at a parking lot near the River Club around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police say several calls reported a man and woman involved in an altercation near a vehicle, with one witness reportedly hearing two gunshots. Prior to officers arriving, the vehicle fled the scene, eventually crashing into and damaging property in the area.

Officers recovered one spent shell casing at the scene of the domestic disturbance and said they began working to determine the location of those involved.

Mequon PD adds its investigation eventually identified those involved in the domestic dispute as a 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee.

Then, around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, police found the man in Mequon driving the vehicle involved in the domestic dispite.

The department says officers arrested the 32-year-old man and will refer the following charged to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office:



Operating while under the influence (third offense)

Disorderly conduct

Reckless driving

Possession of marijuana

Operating after revocation (state offense)

Failure to install ignition interlock device

Officers were also able to locate the woman, who confirmed she was safe at a relative’s home and not injured.

Mequon PD says the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip