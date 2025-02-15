Love and snow filled the air in Cedarburg for Valentine's Day

CEDARBURG — Roses are red, snow is white, love was in the air in Cedarburg Friday night.

"With the snow, the ambiance of the lights, this has been a fantastic time to be with the woman I love,” Cedarburg resident, Joe Shikonya said.

Joe and his wife Kathy were not about to change their Valentine’s Day dinner plans because of the forecast.

“We were planning on this for several weeks now. So, we wanted to be out here and enjoy Cedarburg. We love this place,” Kathy said.

As snow surrounded the couple, they were looking forward to spending the rest of the evening cozy at home.



“Wipe off the car over there and head home,” Kathy said.

“Maybe even turn on the fireplace,” Joe added.

The winter weather didn't stop couples from getting a sweet treat at Amy's either.

"We got a mix. We got dark chocolate, white chocolate, milk chocolate. I got all of them,” Adrian Huber said.

Adrian and Cody Rossmiller made sure they got their hands on a Valentine’s Day delicacy. They wanted a special treat for their 8th anniversary.

"I've been waiting ever since strawberry fest just to go get them,” Adrian said.

The snowy road conditions did change the plans for Aidyn Ness and her boyfriend Huba Hajdu.

"We did go to dinner earlier at 4:00 just so I didn't have to drive in the snow. Because the other day I was driving and I was slipping everywhere. The roads were kind of rough so tried to get out earlier,” Huba said.

They hope the roads are cleared by the morning.

"Tomorrow we're planning on going tubing. So, I hope the roads are nice to go for that,” Aidyn said.

