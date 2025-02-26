Lifelong friendship forged by surprise trip to Brewers Spring Training

Two boys from Ozaukee County are becoming close friends after a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Brewers Spring Training.

Blake Baker, 8, and Tyler Morano, 9, got to travel to Arizona last weekend with their families to hang out with the Brew Crew.

Courtesy: Aurora Health Care Blake and Tyler take the field to throw the first pitch at Saturday's Brewers Cactus League game in Phoenix, Arizona.

They got to swap stories with slugger Christian Yelich, have dinner with players, take batting practice in the team's hitting tunnels and even throw out the first pitch at the first game of the Spring.

"The crack of the bat, or the ball hitting the bat, so [Tyler] actually likes the sounds that baseball makes because he can hear it in his hearing aids," Tyler's mom Kristine said.

Although the two boys only live about 10 minutes away from each other, they got to meet for the first time in Arizona.

The trip was organized by Aurora Health Care's "Aurora All Star" program. Three kids were chosen to attend this year's Spring Training — Blake, Tyler and 9-year-old Natasha Taylor of Green Bay. All three received care at Aurora for significant health challenges.

Blake had a benign brain tumor removed last year, and Tyler has progressive hearing loss.

"It was really good for them to know they are not the only ones who have gone through something challenging," Blake's mom Rebecca said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The Baker Family

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The Morano Family

The pair left Arizona with a bunch of priceless memorabilia, including custom jackets, jerseys, autographed baseballs and more. The families say the memories and friends they made will be remembered forever.

And as to be expected, Blake and Tyler already have asked their parents to go to a Brewers game together this Summer.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News 8-year-old Blake Baker (left) and 9-year-old Tyler Morano (right).

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip