'It needed help': TMJ4 goes behind the scenes as Port Washington's lighthouse gets facelift

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A 90-year-old lighthouse that has guided generations of boats back to Port Washington is getting a much-needed facelift this summer.

The breakwater lighthouse in Port Washington's marina is currently wrapped in tarps as crews work on a major restoration project.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News A bird's eye view of some of the ongoing restoration work at Port Washington's Breakwater Lighthouse.

"It's been starting to rust. Portholes on the lighthouse were broken and leaking," said Roger Strohm, city engineer for Port Washington. "We want to make sure it gets primed, otherwise the steel will start immediately rusting."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Roger Strohm

The project includes stripping off old lead paint and replacing it with lead-free coats of white paint. Crews are also addressing structural issues with the lighthouse and replacing cracked porthole windows.

"There was cement breaking off. It needed help," said Bryan Johnson, a local fisherman.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Bryan Johnson

The restoration is being funded by a $2.2 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Work is expected to continue until mid-October.

While access to the lighthouse is currently restricted by a fence, the preservation work aims to ensure the landmark remains standing for future generations.

"It's home when you come see it. You know you're home," Johnson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



