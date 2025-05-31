‘I think she's gonna absolutely love it’: Cedarburg contractors build treehouse for girl with cancer

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg family facing childhood cancer is experiencing the power of community support as local contractors build a special treehouse for their daughter undergoing treatment.

Michelle Vogds and her husband Tyler have spent the last months caring for their oldest of three daughters Layla, who was diagnosed with Leukemia last Fall at just four years old.

"We went through some really dark days early on," Vogds said. "It's highs and lows. It's draining. It's emotional."

TMJ4 News Michelle Vogds and her youngest two daughters Harlow and Colette.

Her parents Michelle and Tyler are currently trading off being with her as she receives treatment at a local hospital. They recently celebrated Layla's fifth birthday as she received treatment.

"The chemo and all of the other treatments she's gotten. She's on steroids. She gets injections twice a day right now," Vogds said.

Cedarburg contractors build treehouse for girl with cancer

Meanwhile, the community has rallied behind them, with various businesses and nonprofits offering their help, to the tune of $100,000 in fundraisers. The gift that might have the biggest impact on Layla herself is a new treehouse.

Local contractors The Worzalla Brothers are behind the gesture, donating their time to design and build the two-story structure, complete with its own play kitchen, sink and stove. They installed it in the Vogds' backyard Friday afternoon.

"We just hope it inspires others to go out there and give back to their community," Jacob Worzalla said.

TMJ4 News The Worzalla Brothers

When Layla returns home, this special surprise will be waiting for her just in time for the Summer. Vogds says these acts of kindness will leave a lasting impression on her daughter.

"I think she'll look back and all she'll feel is love based on the support... And I think when she's out of this, that's what she'll remember," Vogds said.

Courtesy of the Vogds family The Vogds family recentlyn celebrated Layla's fifth birthday at the hospital.

Courtesy of the Vogds family The Vogds family recentlyn celebrated Layla's fifth birthday at the hospital.



