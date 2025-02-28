'I think I am the smallest': One-man show drives Mequon urgent care clinic

MEQUON, Wis. — A one-man band is the brain behind a tucked-away urgent care clinic in Ozaukee County.

Dmitriy Chester, APNP, has been running Medco Milwaukee for the last two years. It is located just off of I-43 at Mequon Road.

“I think I am the smallest [urgent care] because I’m the newest one,” Chester said.

Chester knew he wanted to work in the medical field from a young age. Growing up in Ukraine, his father and grandfather were both doctors. When the Soviet Union broke up, he immigrated to the United States in 1991, eventually earning two degrees from Concordia University.

“This is the only thing I’ve done my entire professional career,” Chester said.

After almost two decades working in emergency medicine, he began his own practice, initially catering to people without health insurance. His goal is to let patients know upfront what the costs are for his services.

The cost for a basic checkup is $99. Nowadays, you can either pay right away or bill insurance.

Dmitriy says the goal is to spend time with patients, without expensive and unexpected medical bills showing up months later.

“Some people have a high copay and deductible, which is causing them financial burden to reach out and seek medical care,” Chester said.

In fact, many of his patients are also Eastern European immigrants. Other patients come from the same shopping center where he is located.

“They want a medical practice where they can talk to somebody who is fluent in their native language,” Chester said.

Chester speaks English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

