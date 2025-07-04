Husband and wife team aim to bring Port Washington teens, adults back to the soda fountain

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A new lemonade shop in Port Washington is offering a fresh alternative to the traditional Wisconsin bar scene, creating a space where both teenagers and adults can gather and enjoy specialty drinks.

LemonZello, owned by David and Katrina Katz, specializes in freshly squeezed lemonade and dirty sodas, which are beverages with added combinations of fruit, syrups and cream.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David and Katrina Katz

"Having teenagers, when they get off work at 9 o'clock, no place is open for them to go," David Katz said.

The couple opened their brick-and-mortar store after starting their business at the Port Washington Farmer's Market last year.

"Moving to Wisconsin, we learned there's a lot of bars in different areas. We thought this would be a great alternative," Katrina Katz said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News A dirty soda made with Coca-Cola, chocolate syrup and cream.

The Katz family relocated from Oregon because of David's new job teaching at Marquette University. They brought with them specialty drink recipes and a vision for creating a community gathering space.

Their signature drink is the LemonZello, which is not to be confused with its alcoholic counterpart Limoncello. It offers a zesty twist on classic lemonade without any alcohol.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Two freshly-made 'LemonZello's'

Customer Hannah Taylor has already become a regular at the new establishment.

"(When we make suggestions), the next day, they have new flavors and stuff that we asked for," Taylor said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Hannah Taylor

The owners plan to add outdoor seating with benches and tables to encourage customers to stay and socialize. David and Katrina came to our Let's Talk listening session in Port Washington last week to tell us about their business.

"TMJ4 News has been our one channel that we watch for the news," David said. "We thought it was a great idea coming out to these communities... The question for us is... what can we offer the town?"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



