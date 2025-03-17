CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg couple is being honored for running one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

Jerry and Alice Voigt received the key to the city last week for running the timeless Rivoli Theater for the past two decades on behalf of the local preservation commission.

"It's a seven-day-a-week job,” Jerry said. “Essentially, it's all day, every day… It's really a joy. We see friends every day."

The couple manage a team comprised of dozens of volunteers, who help take tickets, clean and run the snack bar. The Voigt’s fill in where needed.

Alex Gaul / TMJ4 News Jerry and Alice Voigt

"We get to connect with the community in a way that's so unique.,” Alice said. "We don't know how long we're going to be able to continue to do this, but I can't imagine getting up every day and not having this to come to."

The Voigt’s have lived in Cedarburg for nearly six decades. Before running the theater, Jerry once served as Chairman for the Town of Cedarburg.

Watch: Husband and wife honored for two decades running Cedarburg theater

Husband and Wife team honored for dedication to local theater

Neither Jerry nor Alice remember being cinema buffs before operating the theater. Now, it’s their job to pick out the movies shown every week. Oftentimes, they attend the first screening of each new film.

"This entire town are stakeholders in the entire operation,” Jerry said.” “(It’s) just a spectacular piece of this amazing city."

The Rivoli Theater is showing "Paddington in Peru" this weekend. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. daily, with a 3:30 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. Standard admission is $4.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip