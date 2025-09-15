Hundreds gather in Grafton to remember Charlie Kirk at vigil

GRAFTON — Hundreds of people filled Veterans Memorial Park in Grafton on Sunday to remember Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last week while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The Republican Party of Ozaukee County organized the vigil, which brought together families, neighbors, and supporters.

“This is a little town of faith, and I think that exemplifies why so many people are here,” said Jim Wagner, who attended with his wife, Jane.

Flags lined the park as songs, prayers, and speeches carried through the crowd.

TMJ4 News Sophie Schwoegler, Bella Schwoegler, and Kim Burden.

Kim Burden and her daughters, Sophie and Bella Schwoegler, wore sweatshirts they made the night before with the word “freedom” printed on the front.

Burden said Kirk’s message encouraged them to speak confidently about their beliefs.

“It was really impactful seeing everyone come together,” Bella said. “It makes me feel full, like my heart is full.”

TMJ4 News Grafton.

Kirk’s death has led to similar vigils across the country, including one held Saturday in Oconomowoc.

The Democratic Party of Ozaukee County was not at the vigil, but also released a statement condemning the shooting.

"What makes me very sad is the fact that guns and the people that use them to terrorize others left two very young children without a dad."

Leaders added "We have an obligation as Democrats to most certainly call out those who want to harm others, and we also need to maintain hope and empathy."

Several speakers said they wanted to honor Kirk’s message by promoting peace and unity.

“To love each other — that’s what he based his whole message on,” Wagner said. “Faith and loving.”

TMJ4 News Jim and Jane Wagner.

“Don’t be afraid to speak your opinion or your word,” Burden added. “Violence doesn’t need to be part of it, but we have to honor what everyone thinks.”

Organizers plan to bring candles and other memorial items from the vigil to Turning Point's headquarters in Waukesha.

