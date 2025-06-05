Hometown connections power Lakeshore Chinooks as team begins 2025 season

MEQUON, Wis. — No matter how young or old you are, there is nothing like a night out at the ballpark. This season, the Lakeshore Chinooks are being powered by some hometown connections in Ozaukee County.

Over the last decade, Aidan Wojciehowski has done it all for the Chinooks — from playing to coaching. The former Chinooks pitcher and Port Washington native is in his first year as pitching coach.

"It's special to see that love of baseball forming in the young baseball players," said Wojciehowski.

Arty Liebau is a pitcher on this year's team, also with Ozaukee County connections. Liebau is from just down the road in Thiensville. He loves taking his teammates to experience Southeast Wisconsin.

"A lot of the guys here love to go fishing. There are a lot of good inland lakes. I mean Lake Michigan's right behind us," said Liebau.

That connection between teammates and their fans is part of the reason thousands locally and millions countrywide attend minor league baseball games every summer.

The Chinooks have played in the Northwoods League since 2012. The league features collegiate players, who play here after finishing their university baseball season. The league plays a challenging schedule with few days off.

"Any time you're playing 72 baseball games in 72 days, it's a grind," said Wojciehowski. "There's no better place to play than Kapco Park."

The Chinooks wrapped up their first homestand of the 2025 season Wednesday evening with a 2-1 win over the Battle Creek Black Jacks. They travel to Kenosha to play the Kenosha Kingfish Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m.

