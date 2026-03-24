SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A road closure on Highway 33 between West Bend and Port Washington will impact Ozaukee County drivers well into the summer.

The highway is fully closed about three miles west of Saukville to replace a retaining wall that is nearing the end of its useful lifespan. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project is expected to be completed in late July and also includes reconstruction of the shoulder, a new storm drain and tree and shrub trimming.

Watch: Highway 33 closure forces neighbors, commuters to detour between Saukville and West Bend

Highway 33 closure forces neighbors, commuters to detour between Saukville and West Bend

The Ozaukee County Highway Department said a full closure is required because the site is in a protected environmental area, meaning crews must use the road to stage construction equipment.

The closure, which began this week, is forcing neighbors and daily commuters to navigate a detour.

"There is a lot of morning and evening traffic typically on 33, so I'm sure there is a lot of commuting. It's not ideal, but yeah, it needs to be done." Dennis Haas said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dennis Haas

"I drive to West Bend and back every day to get parts, so I'm through here all the time." Pat Galvin said. "If that retaining wall is getting bad, and they gotta fix that, I can understand the reasoning for doing it."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Pat Galvin

The official detour takes drivers down to Highway 60 in Grafton, but the area can also be navigated on local roads as well.

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