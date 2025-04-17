Grafton residents, park visitor welcome repairs to preserve 19th century lime kilns

GRAFTON, Wis. — Construction is underway to restore a set of three historic lime kilns inside a local park.

The kilns in question are the namesake of Grafton's Lime Kiln Park. They date back to the 19th century, when the park was a lime quarry. They have since become a symbol of village pride.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The Lime Kilns in Grafton's Lime Kiln Park

"We had large pieces of masonry off of the lime kilns falling to the ground," Village Administrator Jesse Thyes said."This is a historical landmark that we do want to preserve here and now, but also for those future generations."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Grafton Village Administrator Jesse Thyes

The village noticed falling masonry from the kilns in January, quickly closing and fencing them off due to the safety risk. They had to wait for the weather to warm-up in order to due the repairs.

Parkgoers like Lizzy Oaks said the restoration is welcome.

"Anything to kind of preserve a piece of history like this is—especially for the community—is absolutely great," Oaks said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lizzy Oaks

The work will cost no more than $68,000, according to Thyes. Holton Brothers Inc. are performing the repairs, which are slated to finish before the village's Fourth of July celebrations.

In the future, the village plans to set up a more gradual maintenance schedule.

