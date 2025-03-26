Grafton dog rescue saves hundreds of dogs yearly

GRAFTON, Wis. — A Grafton dog rescue is saving hundreds of dogs each year by bringing them from the South to Wisconsin.

Tailwaggers 911 was founded in 2007 by Dawn Boeselager to help save stray dogs from overpopulated shelters. Since her passing, Dawn's daughters-in-law Rebecca and Brianna have run the fully-volunteer organization.

Courtesy of the Boeselager family Dawn Boeselager (left) with her two daughters-in-law Brianna (middle) and Rebecca (right).

Tailwaggers works with organizations primarily in West Texas to save dogs' lives.

Sixty three dogs are arriving this weekend. Tailwaggers hopes to save 365 dogs this year—one for each day. More dogs arrive about once monthly.

Each dog who makes the trip to Wisconsin has an immediate home. Families can adopt the dogs before their arrival and pick them up Saturday. Other dogs go into the Tailwaggers foster care network.

Vice President Rebecca Boeselager said the work is both rewarding and a responsibility.

"As humanity, we have the power to help. Why not? Why shouldn't we?" Boeselager said. "There are a lot of unethical breeders out there that we'd love to put out of business, If we can, if we can get everyone to adopt a rescue dog instead."

Anne Davis is a former newspaper reporter who first found out about Tailwaggers through her reporting in Ozaukee County. Over the years, she has adopted several dogs from the rescue, including her current dog Oliver.

Courtesy of the Davis family Anne Davis with her husband and two Tailwaggers dogs Duncan (left) and Oliver (right)

It's a very deep bond you form," Davis said. "They are truly saving dogs' lives. That's a wonderful feeling."

Tailwaggers sends donations of food and other dog items back to Texas.

"They just have such good hearts naturally," Boeselager said. "They are just so good."

Tailwaggers 911 is a fully-volunteer organization. They are looking for additional volunteers, foster parents and sponsors. Click here for more information.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Volunteers at the Tailwaggers 911 dog rescue

