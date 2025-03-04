Grafton charity helps families facing health challenges with their newborns

GRAFTON, Wis. — A Grafton-based charity is making sure that young families facing severe health diagnoses with their newborns are well taken care of.

Mandy and Brian Gullicksen co-founded the Brady Wynn Foundation four years ago. They formed the charity in honor of their son Brady, who passed away in 2019 after just five months of life.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mandy and Brian Gullicksen pose with a photo of their son Brady, who passed away in 2019 at just five months old.

"I think Brady is here with us, every day that we do this," Mandy Gullicksen said. "I think he's like my driving force behind it."

Brady was born with unexpected neurological complications. His brain stopped growing, and doctors found several cysts in his brain's frontal lobe.

The Gullicksens use the charity to help alleviate stress and anxiety for other families facing similar diagnoses with their young children. They do this by taking care of the little things, like groceries, gas cards, and by scheduling house cleaning services.

To date, the foundation has helped more than two dozen families, all of which have babies diagnosed with neurological complications. Mandy estimates they give around $2,500 in services to each family over the course of several months.

"I just want [Brady] to know how loved and missed he is, and how he changed the world," Gullicksen said.

One of those families is the LeGault family. Their 2-year-old son, Hudson, has likewise faced neurological issues from birth, including both spinal growth issues and hydrocephalus, which is fluid buildup in the brain.

Hudson's parents, Kara and Ethan, have worked hard to give their son the best life possible. But they agree, the hospital visits can be extremely stressful while balancing their full-time careers. Ethan is a Cedarburg firefighter, and Kara is a horticulturist for the city.

Courtesy of the LeGault family The LeGault family

"It's hard for people to understand unless you've gone through it yourself," Ethan LeGault said. "It was a huge relief. It kind of allowed us to focus on [Hudson's] needs."

Hudson now has a service dog and a wheelchair to help with his mobility. Hudson cannot yet speak or walk, but his parents remain hopeful.

The Brady Wynn Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday. You can find more info here.

