GlampMKE is redefining sleepovers with luxurious and convenient experiences

GRAFTON — Step aside boring old sleepovers and say hello to the new elevated and luxurious way to spend time with your friends.

GlampMKE is a traveling sleepover, glamping, and picnic company.

Luxury Sleepovers

They give a new definition of a sleepover.

When you order a sleepover set from GlampMKE, they will put together tents, beds, blankets, trays, and more inside your living room. The next day they will come back to take it all down. There are various add-ons like a makeup kit or custom tumblers. They can accommodate anywhere from 2 to 12 people. The base price is $375.

James Groh An example of a sleepover setup in Grafton from GlampMKE.

“I think for families sometimes it’s nice to have someone else doing all the work for you," Adrienne Shae, the co-owner of GlampMKE said.

The company has been around for about 3.5 years. They service birthday parties, sleepovers, or any other occasion.

“One thing that is really popular is as we kind of get into fall and winter season is that we see a lot of grandparents maybe hosting family for Thanksgiving or a winter holiday," Shae said.

Some might think, what's the point of a curated sleepover experience like this? What about bringing a sleeping bag or using a blanket at your friend's house? GlampMKE said that its service offers a different experience and that the demand is there. They service about 75 clients in total a year.

“I think this is terribly cute, so the whole visual aspect of it. The fact that the kids have their own beds already made is super sweet. It’s definitely a party to remember. And then, you know, from a parents standpoint I know I am terribly busy. So the idea of setting up something like this on my own is not quite feasible," Shae said.

Glamping

GlampMKE offers a similar service to its sleepover setups, with its outdoor glamping tents. Glamping is glamorous camping. The small team will put together beds, blankets, cushions, a projector screen, trays, and more inside a large tent. There are add-ons like an outdoor dining/lounge area. The base price for this starts at $500.

While the sleepover setup is more popular with kids, adults often book the glamping experience.

James Groh An example of a GlampMKE glamping setup.

“We are able to provide not just sleepovers lounging experiences like I said bachelorette parties, bridal showers," GlampMKE co-worker Emelie Seaman said.

Seaman and Shae are the only two workers at GlampMKE. Given the small staff, they are able to put together two events a weekend. However, they said they are happy with the current pace of business. They would welcome more but are happy with the balance this provides in their lives.

The two owners hope that people see what GlampMKE offers as an elevated experience that can't be made with just what you have at home.

“I think people are just realizing that these special moments are just that little extra important and so they want to make them feel extra important," Seaman said.

You can find more information about GlampMKE by visiting its website.

