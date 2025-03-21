'Full-circle moment': Cedarburg heads back to state after eight years

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Students and teachers lined the halls at Cedarburg High School Thursday afternoon to celebrate the return of their Boys Basketball team to the state tournament.

Cedarburg Boys Basketball is heading back Madison for the first time since 2017.

Seniors and team leaders Logan Zahour and Griffin French remember the Bulldogs last trip to the title game. They watched from the crowd as Cedarburg barely missed what would have been a game-winning shot from half-court.

"I remember the last shot, when he missed it by a couple inches," French said. "Hopefully, we can go back and win it this time."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cedarburg Seniors Logan Zahour (left) and Griffin French (right).

"It's kind of a full-circle moment," Zahour said.

Behind head coach Nick Miller, Cedarburg compiled a 20-8 record this season. After a slow start, the Bulldogs won 17 of their last 20 games, including a 86-69 win over Notre Dame in the Sectional Final.

​"The development and progression of our team has been pretty remarkable," Mueller said. "In the playoff run, guys are stepping up, and we're doing exactly what we set out to do."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cedarburg Boys Basketball head coach Nick Mueller

No. 4 Cedarburg will face top-seeded Racine Park Friday in the Division 2 semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The full State Tournament schedule can be viewed here, and the Division 2 bracket is here.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cedarburg Boys Basketball poses for a picture before their send-off parade Thursday afternoon.

