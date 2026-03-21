TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. — A developer withdrew plans this week to build a controversial 72-acre motorsports facility in the Town of Fredonia, but neighbors on both sides of the debate say the story might not be over.

JXB Performance recently pulled its plans from consideration before the town government could take a final vote on them.

JXB owner Jay Bullington told TMJ4 in a statement that they withdrew the plans, given the Town Planning Commission's denial of third-party noise studies at the site.

JXB's withdrawal letter to the Town of Fredonia reserved the right to bring the proposal back at a later date, but Bullington told TMJ4, "it is not clear" yet whether that will happen.

2026-03-10 - Letter to Chairman by TMJ4 News

"At this time, we are withdrawing due to the Commission voting down their recommended 3rd party studies needed for the project to proceed," Bullington said. "It's not clear at this time whether we will reapply in the future.

Watch: Fredonia car enthusiasts and opponents react to withdrawn motorsports track plans

Fredonia car enthusiasts and opponents react to withdrawn motorsports track plans

The proposed track faced months of relentless opposition from neighbors who argued the facility would be loud, disruptive to horses, and in contrast with the surrounding rural farmland.

"I'll have a direct line of sight to it and virtually no vegetation in between," Chris Adickes said. "It might be fun to go to the races every now and again, but I'm going to have to attend them every single day because they are going to be in my backyard."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Chris Adickes

Despite the withdrawal, Adickes said opponents are not resting yet.

"The withdrawal is happening right before three seats are coming open on the Plan Commission," Adickes said.

On the other side of the debate, car enthusiast Mason Schubert supported the plans to build the large facility near his home. TMJ4 first spoke with him last November, when this proposal was first brought forward.

"I'm lost for words right now," Schubert said. "Had they proposed the track a year ago, before there was a data center, there wouldn't be nearly the pushback."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mason Schubert

Schubert said he is not giving up hope yet. and hopes the developer will again submit the proposal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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