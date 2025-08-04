For decades, volunteer police officers have provided support at Cedarburg's many festivals

CEDARBURG, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Fair wrapped up Sunday, and behind the scenes, a dedicated group of volunteers made sure everything ran smoothly.

Kevin Runkel is one of about a dozen people who comprise Cedarburg's Auxiliary Police Department, a group that has, for decades, directed traffic and kept neighbors safe at festivals like this. Born and raised in Cedarburg himself, Runkel serves as the organization's director.

"You need numbers, and if you don't have those numbers, people don't feel safe," Runkel said. "With us out here, it's one less thing [the Police Department has to] do, and they can do their job better," Runkel said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kevin Runkel

These volunteers play a crucial role in supporting local law enforcement during the area's many festivals and events.

"It's also giving back to the community," he said. "You make friends with a lot of the people who are on the street — To keep these events going on, we need people to come out and help us out."

This spirit of volunteerism fits perfectly with Cedarburg's character, according to Harriet Pedersen, another member of the Auxiliary Police. She moved to Ozaukee County a few years ago and joined the auxiliary police to connect with her new community during retirement.

"Very folksy, very homey. The people are very close-knit," Pedersen said. "It's a way to blend in and be a part of the community."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Harriet Pedersen

This sort of program is hardly unique to Cedarburg, but in a city with so many festivals, the volunteers' efforts are especially appreciated. They provide similar services at events like the Strawberry Festival, the Wine and Harvest Festival, and the 'Country in the Burg' music festival.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip