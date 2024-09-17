First responder praises community response following Random Lake school bus crash

RANDOM LAKE — Random Lake School District Administrator Mike Trimberger and Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles praised the response from first responders and community members following a car versus bus crash Monday morning.

The two held a press conference to provide more details on the situation and steps going forward.

The driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Jay Rd. when they ran a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the bus heading north on Highway E.

First responders said the bus spun 180 degrees, tipped over onto the passenger side, and came to a stop in the ditch.

Sheboygan Night Scanner Scene of school bus rollover crash near random lake, shared with TMJ4 by Sheboygan Night Scanner

36 students were onboard at the time, ranging from high school to elementary school kids. Eight were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Trimberger said that others went to the hospital with their parents.

“We have some broken bones,” said Trimberger. “We have some bumps and bruises, and we have some physical things, and at this time that looks like they will heal.“

Police say no one sustained life-threatening injuries, and most of the kids have returned home from the hospital.

The drivers of the school bus and Jeep Grand Cherokee suffered minor injuries.

First responders from three different counties responded to the crash.

“A scene of this magnitude is chaotic,” said Sheriff Knowles.

Waubeka Fire Chief Jason Caswell and his team of volunteer firefighters were some of the first to arrive on scene.

“We hoped it wasn't true,” said Caswell. “We don't come across this kind of incident every day.”

TMJ4 News Jason Caswell and his team from the Waubeka Fire Department were some of the first on the scene to help students involved in Monday's crash.

He said they were tasked with incident command and helping those injured get to the right location.

Some of the kids recognized the first responders on scene, which provided a better sense of security.

“It’s good in a way that we were able to get some of the kids out of the way and with familiar faces,” said Caswell. “It calms them down.”

Caswell said he’s thankful for all of the people who played a crucial role in getting the kids to safety.

“You get something like this, and everybody comes in and does what they have to do,” said Caswell.

The school district is now focused on emotional healing, which will start on Tuesday.

“We’re going to an elementary, middle, and high school group session to make sure our students know that this is a safe place, that buses are safe,” said Trimberger.

The district will also make mental health counselors from various organizations available to students and their families.

Sheriff Knowles acknowledged that the intersection has been problematic for drivers.

“It is not easy seeing children injured, scared, and unaware of what is going on,” said Sheriff Knowles.

Sheriff Knowles added that the 32-year-old woman driving the Jeep will be cited for failing to stop at the stop sign. The woman is cooperating with investigators, and authorities do not suspect anything criminal in the crash.

“She let us use her phone, and there is no indication that calls were made or text messages were sent—nothing to that nature,” said Sheriff Knowles.

Knowles also indicated that sun and fog may have played a factor in the crash. She did not confirm if speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

