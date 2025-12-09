Crash involving school bus reported in Ozaukee County

TOWN OF TRENTON — An investigation is underway after an SUV and a school bus collided Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Cedar Sauk Road and Granville Road near the Town of Trenton.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m., and schoolchildren were still on the bus at the time. Another bus arrived to transfer the children from the crash site.

The site was cleared within an hour. No serious injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 online and on air for updates.

