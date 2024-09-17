Classes resume day after Random Lake school bus crash

Class was back in session in Random Lake on Tuesday after an SUV crashed into a school bus, injuring 11 people, most of them students.

The school district administrators said they would have trained personnel ready to talk with groups and individual students. Support includes extra mental health professionals on-site for as long as needed.

Thirty-six Random Lake students were riding Bus 17 at the time of the crash at Highway E and Jay Road.

Eight students were hurt. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious. The bus driver, another driver, and their passenger were also injured.

The Ozaukee County sheriff says the sun and fog may have played a factor.

TMJ4 News went back to the intersection Tuesday morning around the same time as the crash and experienced sun glare and foggy conditions.

State data shows three crashes have happened at that same intersection this year.

